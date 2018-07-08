SLO County weather forecast for week of July 9: Scorching heat to continue early this week

The period of warm to hot weather will continue along the Central Coast and throughout the state into Tuesday with minor day-to-day variations.
In the coastal regions, a pattern of gentle to moderate (8 to 18 mph) Santa Lucia (offshore) winds developing during the morning, shifting out of the northwest and increasing to strong to gale-force (25 to 38 mph) levels during the afternoon hours will continue through Tuesday. This condition will allow temperatures in the coastal regions to rapidly warm during the morning hours, peaking at around noon before cooling during the afternoon hours.
The inland valleys will continue to warm during the afternoon hours, reaching their peak at around 5 p.m., with triple-digit temperatures. As a result, red-flag warnings will continue in areas of San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties.
Persistent northwesterly (onshore) winds will produce cooler temperatures with night and morning low clouds and fog starting Tuesday night and continuing through the week. At this time, the marine layer is expected to deepen and become more extensive on Wednesday.
However, a push of monsoonal moisture is possible in the latter half of the week. This condition will produce muggy conditions, the chance for beautiful sunsets and sunrises and thunderstorm development over the Sierra Nevada through the weekend.
Surf Report
Sunday afternoon's pattern of 3- to 5-foot swells at 5 to 9 seconds during the night and morning hours will continue through Tuesday.
A 3-to 5-foot northwesterly (310-degree, deep-water) sea and swell (with a 5- to 9-second period) will develop along our coastline on Wednesday and will continue through Saturday.
Arriving from the Southern Hemisphere: A 2- to 3-foot (200-degree, deep-water) swell (with a 16- to 18-second period) will arrive along our coastline on Friday into Saturday.
Seawater temperatures will range between 51 and 54 degrees through Friday.
This week’s temperatures
LOWS AND HIGHS, PASO ROBLES
MON
TUE
WED
THU
FRI
SAT
SUN
59 105
58 100
58 94
57 92
58 91
58 92
52 92
LOWS AND HIGHS, SLO AND COASTAL VALLEYS
MON
TUE
WED
THU
FRI
SAT
SUN
60 89
59 86
58 79
57 81
58 77
58 76
57 75
