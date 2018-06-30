Brady Baker, 15, vacations with family skim boarding on Morro Rock Beach in Morro Bay, California.
SLO County forecast for the week of July 2: Overcast skies shift to triple digit heat

By John Lindsey

Special to The Tribune

June 30, 2018 07:53 PM

Here is this week’s weather forecast by PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey.

A 1,011 millibar low-pressure system will develop over the Central Coast on Sunday into Independence Day. This low-pressure system will produce gentle to moderate (8 to 18 mph) southerly winds, partly to mostly overcast skies with pockets of fog and mist along the coastline and slightly below-seasonal temperatures throughout San Luis Obispo and northern Santa Barbara counties.

Some of the coastal firework displays could be partially obscured by the marine layer. However, some of the models are indicating a relatively high cloud ceiling (near 1,000 feet) developing on the evening of the Fourth of July, which will allow for nice viewing.

The northwesterly winds will increase Thursday into the weekend, producing clear skies during the afternoon and evening hours in the coastal regions and warmer inland temperatures. High pressure is forecast to further strengthen this weekend for even warmer temperatures. In fact, Paso Robles may see triple-digit highs.

Surf Report

A 4- to 6-foot northwesterly (305-degree, deep-water) swell (with an 8- to 11-second period) is forecast along our coastline on Saturday into Sunday, lowering to 3 to 5 feet on Monday. A 6- to 8-foot northwesterly (310-degree, deep-water) swell (with an 8- to 11-second period) is forecast along our coastline on Tuesday, decreasing to 4 to 6 feet on Wednesday. Increasing northwesterly winds will generate a 4- to 6-foot northwesterly sea and swell (with a 5- to 8-second period) on Thursday into Saturday.

Arriving from the Southern Hemisphere: A 1- to 3-foot Southern Hemisphere (210-degree, deep-water) swell (with a 15- to 17-second period) will arrive along our coastline on Sunday into Monday.

Seawater temperatures

Seawater temperatures will range between 55 and 58 degrees into Friday.

This Week’s PG&E Safety Tips: PG&E encourages customers to celebrate Independence safely and responsibly. Wildfires and electric hazards can occur if proper precautions aren't followed while enjoying fireworks and helium-filled metallic balloons. For more information, please visit www.pge.com

John Lindsey’s Weekly Forecast is special to The Tribune. He is PG&E’s Diablo Canyon Power Plant marine meteorologist and media relations representative. Contact him at pgeweather@pge.com. Follow him on Twitter @PGE_John.

This week’s temperatures

LOWS AND HIGHS, PASO ROBLES

MON

TUE

WED

THU

FRI

SAT

SUN

54 85

52 79

50 82

50 92

55 97

58 100

61 97

LOWS AND HIGHS, SLO AND COASTAL VALLEYS

MON

TUE

WED

THU

FRI

SAT

SUN

56 73

54 71

53 72

52 79

56 84

60 86

60 86

