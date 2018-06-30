SLO County forecast for the week of July 2: Overcast skies shift to triple digit heat

Here is this week’s weather forecast by PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey.
A 1,011 millibar low-pressure system will develop over the Central Coast on Sunday into Independence Day. This low-pressure system will produce gentle to moderate (8 to 18 mph) southerly winds, partly to mostly overcast skies with pockets of fog and mist along the coastline and slightly below-seasonal temperatures throughout San Luis Obispo and northern Santa Barbara counties.
Some of the coastal firework displays could be partially obscured by the marine layer. However, some of the models are indicating a relatively high cloud ceiling (near 1,000 feet) developing on the evening of the Fourth of July, which will allow for nice viewing.
The northwesterly winds will increase Thursday into the weekend, producing clear skies during the afternoon and evening hours in the coastal regions and warmer inland temperatures. High pressure is forecast to further strengthen this weekend for even warmer temperatures. In fact, Paso Robles may see triple-digit highs.
Surf Report
A 4- to 6-foot northwesterly (305-degree, deep-water) swell (with an 8- to 11-second period) is forecast along our coastline on Saturday into Sunday, lowering to 3 to 5 feet on Monday. A 6- to 8-foot northwesterly (310-degree, deep-water) swell (with an 8- to 11-second period) is forecast along our coastline on Tuesday, decreasing to 4 to 6 feet on Wednesday. Increasing northwesterly winds will generate a 4- to 6-foot northwesterly sea and swell (with a 5- to 8-second period) on Thursday into Saturday.
Arriving from the Southern Hemisphere: A 1- to 3-foot Southern Hemisphere (210-degree, deep-water) swell (with a 15- to 17-second period) will arrive along our coastline on Sunday into Monday.
Seawater temperatures
Seawater temperatures will range between 55 and 58 degrees into Friday.
▪ ▪ ▪
This Week’s PG&E Safety Tips: PG&E encourages customers to celebrate Independence safely and responsibly. Wildfires and electric hazards can occur if proper precautions aren't followed while enjoying fireworks and helium-filled metallic balloons. For more information, please visit www.pge.com
John Lindsey’s Weekly Forecast is special to The Tribune. He is PG&E’s Diablo Canyon Power Plant marine meteorologist and media relations representative. Contact him at pgeweather@pge.com. Follow him on Twitter @PGE_John.
This week’s temperatures
LOWS AND HIGHS, PASO ROBLES
MON
TUE
WED
THU
FRI
SAT
SUN
54 85
52 79
50 82
50 92
55 97
58 100
61 97
LOWS AND HIGHS, SLO AND COASTAL VALLEYS
MON
TUE
WED
THU
FRI
SAT
SUN
56 73
54 71
53 72
52 79
56 84
60 86
60 86
Comments