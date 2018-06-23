Families cool off at Ravine Water Park in Paso Robles

Families flock to the Ravine Water Park in Paso Robles to beat the heat.
By
By

Weather

SLO County weather forecast for week of June 25: Cooler temperatures expected

By John Lindsey

Special to The Tribune

June 23, 2018 05:41 PM

Cooler weather is forecast in the inland valleys early this week.

In the coastal regions, a 1,005 millibar low-pressure system is expected to develop near Monterey Bay on Sunday. This system will produce a deepening marine layer with pockets of mist and drizzle, moderate to fresh (13 to 24 mph) southerly winds along the coastline Sunday. These southerly winds are expected to produce clear skies and warmer temperatures in Los Osos and Morro Bay, while Avila beach remained overcast throughout the day.

Cooler weather is expected for all areas Monday as high pressure will shift east and weaken in response to a trough of low pressure developing in the Pacific Northwest. This condition will produce night and morning low clouds and fog, persistent northwesterly (onshore) winds along the coastline and seasonal temperatures throughout the Central Coast. Slightly warmer weather is favored on Friday with additional warming possible through the weekend as high pressure could begin to build back over the Central Coast area.

Surf Report

A 6- to 8-foot northwesterly (305-degree, deep-water) swell (with an 8- to 11-second period) is expected to decrease to 4 to 6 feet with the same period Sunday into Monday.

A 6- to 8-foot northwesterly (310-degree, deep-water) sea and swell (with a 5- to 11-second period) will develop along our coastline Tuesday into Wednesday, increasing to 7 to 9 feet (with a 5- to 10-second period) Thursday into Friday.

Seawater temperatures will range between 53 and 56 degrees into Friday.

This week’s temperatures

LOWS AND HIGHS, PASO ROBLES

MON

TUE

WED

THU

FRI

SAT

SUN

54 87

55 86

53 95

52 90

48 87

49 93

51 95

LOWS AND HIGHS, SLO AND COASTAL VALLEYS

MON

TUE

WED

THU

FRI

SAT

SUN

51 78

55 75

54 73

53 76

53 74

51 78

52 77

