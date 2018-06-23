SLO County weather forecast for week of June 25: Cooler temperatures expected

Cooler weather is forecast in the inland valleys early this week.
In the coastal regions, a 1,005 millibar low-pressure system is expected to develop near Monterey Bay on Sunday. This system will produce a deepening marine layer with pockets of mist and drizzle, moderate to fresh (13 to 24 mph) southerly winds along the coastline Sunday. These southerly winds are expected to produce clear skies and warmer temperatures in Los Osos and Morro Bay, while Avila beach remained overcast throughout the day.
Cooler weather is expected for all areas Monday as high pressure will shift east and weaken in response to a trough of low pressure developing in the Pacific Northwest. This condition will produce night and morning low clouds and fog, persistent northwesterly (onshore) winds along the coastline and seasonal temperatures throughout the Central Coast. Slightly warmer weather is favored on Friday with additional warming possible through the weekend as high pressure could begin to build back over the Central Coast area.
Surf Report
A 6- to 8-foot northwesterly (305-degree, deep-water) swell (with an 8- to 11-second period) is expected to decrease to 4 to 6 feet with the same period Sunday into Monday.
A 6- to 8-foot northwesterly (310-degree, deep-water) sea and swell (with a 5- to 11-second period) will develop along our coastline Tuesday into Wednesday, increasing to 7 to 9 feet (with a 5- to 10-second period) Thursday into Friday.
Seawater temperatures will range between 53 and 56 degrees into Friday.
This week’s temperatures
LOWS AND HIGHS, PASO ROBLES
MON
TUE
WED
THU
FRI
SAT
SUN
54 87
55 86
53 95
52 90
48 87
49 93
51 95
LOWS AND HIGHS, SLO AND COASTAL VALLEYS
MON
TUE
WED
THU
FRI
SAT
SUN
51 78
55 75
54 73
53 76
53 74
51 78
52 77
