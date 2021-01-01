San Luis Obispo Tribune Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Weather News

When can SLO County expect first rains of 2021? PG&E meteorologist has some ‘great’ news

After a sunny start to 2021, some much-needed rain is headed to the Central Coast, according to PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey and the National Weather Service.

Before the rain arrives, however, San Luis Obispo County is expected to see overcast skies and foggy conditions along the coast over the weekend, Lindsey said.

High temperatures are predicted to remain in the low 60s in the county, according to the National Weather Service.

On Monday, there’s a chance of light rain, accumulating to just about a tenth of an inch, according to Lindsey. Temperatures will drop to the high 50s on that day, the National Weather Service predicts.

Dry conditions are expected to return Tuesday, but more precipitation may come Wednesday, Jan. 6, through Friday, Jan. 8, Lindsey said.

“This is great,” Lindsey said. “This is just enough to decrease the fire danger and keep the grasses growing, but it won’t be enough to get us out of this drought.”

The Central Coast is currently in a moderate drought, according to the U.S Drought Monitor, which tracks drought conditions around the nation.

A moderate drought is the second-lowest level of drought an area can be in, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor, just above “abnormally dry.” At that level, there may be some damage to crops and pastures, and streams, reservoirs and wells may run low, according to the monitor.

The drier conditions in San Luis Obispo County may be due to what Lindsey calls a “classic La Niña weather pattern.”

In California, La Niña brings drier conditions to the southern part of the state, and wet conditions to the northern parts.

Areas north of San Francisco are predicted to get a total of about 12 inches of rain next week, according to Lindsey, while the Central Coast may only see 0.10 to 0.25 inches in the same time period.

Related stories from San Luis Obispo Tribune
Profile Image of Mackenzie Shuman
Mackenzie Shuman
Mackenzie Shuman primarily writes about Cal Poly, SLO County education and the environment for The Tribune. She’s originally from Colorado Springs, Colorado, and graduated from Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication in May 2020. When not writing, Mackenzie spends time outside hiking, running and rock climbing.
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service