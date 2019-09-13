SLO could hit triple digits on Friday — for the first time in more than a year

How to identify symptoms of a heat stroke Nichole Fort, Emergency Room nurse at Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center in San Luis Obispo discusses how to identify symptoms of heat stroke and what action to take. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Nichole Fort, Emergency Room nurse at Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center in San Luis Obispo discusses how to identify symptoms of heat stroke and what action to take.

San Luis Obispo could see its first 100-degree day in more than a year on Friday, according to PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey.

“It’s been a long time,” Lindsey said. The last time San Luis Obispo reached 100 degrees was on July 6, 2018, when the temperature topped out at 102 degrees.

The hottest day in San Luis Obispo so far this month was Sept. 2, when the city recorded a high temperature of 94 degrees, Lindsey said. By Thursday afternoon, the temperature had reached 93 degrees.

High pressure is building over California, which is producing hot temperatures on the Central Coast as well as clear skies and moderate to fresh northeasterly winds during the morning, blowing at speeds from 13 to 24 mph, Lindsey said.

The hot weather is expected to continue for the county through Saturday, Lindsey said, and Paso Robles is expected to see temperatures in the low 100s. (The North County city had its first 100-degree day of the year in June.)

SLO is forecast to reach 99 degrees on Friday, but could crack 100 degrees, Lindsey said.

“We have a pretty good chance of reaching triple digits, but that’s really dependent on what the winds do tomorrow,” Lindsey said. “If they’re blowing harder than forecast, we’ll probably see warmer temperatures, or if they’re gentler than forecast, it’ll probably be a little cooler.”

If the forecast verifies with a 99-degree temperature, it would still be the warmest temperature in San Luis Obispo since 2018, Lindsey said. He cautioned that the forecast is just a guide, and temperatures could easily be warmer or cooler than what’s predicted.

“We’ll see what transpires,” he said.

The high pressure system will break down by Sunday, Lindsey said. A low pressure system and an associated cold front will move through the area, which means cooler temperatures are in store for the Central Coast from Sunday through Tuesday.

We may even see some drizzle on Monday night into Tuesday morning if the low pressure system is strong enough, Lindsey said.