SLO County weather forecast for the week of May 6: A stormy start to the week?

The first full week of May could be a stormy one.

A 556-decameter upper-level low-pressure system was forecast to move eastward from the Pacific over the Central Coast on Sunday into Monday with increasing clouds, rain showers and a chance of thunderstorms.

Rain showers were expected to start Sunday morning and continue through early Monday morning. Total rainfall amounts are expected to range between 0.10 and 0.33 of an inch.

Snow elevations are expected to remain above 7,000 feet with this system. The low-pressure system will rotate off to the east on Tuesday, leaving behind partly cloudy skies and mild temperatures. High pressure will rebuild behind this system and will produce warmer weather Wednesday into Thursday.

Another late-season low-pressure system will produce increasing southerly winds and mid to high-level clouds with a chance of rain showers Thursday night into Friday.

The details with this storm are still unclear, and confidence remains low.

Surf report

A 3- to 5-foot northwesterly (300-degree, deep-water) swell (with an 8- to 12-second period) is forecast along our coastline Sunday through Friday. Combined with the northwesterly swell will be a 1- to 2-foot Southern Hemisphere (190-degree, deep-water) swell (with a 16- to 18- second period) that will arrive on Sunday, increasing to 2 to 3 feet (with a 15- to 17-second period) on Monday into Wednesday.

Seawater temperatures will range between 54 and 57 degrees through next Saturday.

This week’s temperatures

LOWS AND HIGHS, PASO ROBLES

MON TUE WED THU FRI SAT SUN 46, 68 45, 72 47, 75 47, 72 47, 74 48, 78



50, 81

LOWS AND HIGHS, SLO AND COASTAL VALLEYS