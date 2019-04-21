SLO County weather forecast for the week of April 22: Get ready for ‘robust warming’

Thousands attend Easter egg hunt at Dinosaur Caves Park in Pismo Beach The Pismo Beach Easter Eggstravaganza was held at Dinosaur Caves Park, Saturday, April 20, 2019, in Pismo Beach, California. The fun event featured age-specific egg hunts, games and photos with the Easter Bunny. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Pismo Beach Easter Eggstravaganza was held at Dinosaur Caves Park, Saturday, April 20, 2019, in Pismo Beach, California. The fun event featured age-specific egg hunts, games and photos with the Easter Bunny.

Easter Sunday was on the cool side, but things will be warming up soon.

The low-pressure system that brought clouds, areas of drizzle, strong to gale-force (25 to 38 with gust to 45 mph) northwesterly winds and cooler temperatures throughout the Central Coast on Sunday will give way to a ridge of high pressure Monday for fair and much warmer weather.

As the ridge strengthens, robust warming will develop through the middle of next week, with low 90s across the inland valleys such as Paso Robles.

This ridge will shift east of California on Thursday and Friday and temperatures should begin backing off late week, although it will still be warm compared to normal. With the protective dome of high pressure sliding east, a few isolated thundershowers could pop up during the afternoon on Thursday and Friday over the elevated terrain of the Sierra Nevada mountains.

A late season low-pressure system may produce rain next Sunday and Monday.

Surf report

A 6- to 8-foot northwesterly (315-degree, deep-water) sea and swell (with a 5- to 12-second period) will develop along our coastline on Saturday, increasing to 8 to 10 feet (with a 5- to 9- second period) on Sunday into Monday. A 4- to 6-foot northwesterly (300-degree, deep-water) swell (with an 8- to 11-second period) is forecast along our coastline on Tuesday through next Friday.

Seawater temperatures will range between 51 and 55 degrees through next Saturday.

This week’s temperatures

LOWS AND HIGHS, PASO ROBLES

MON TUE WED THU FRI SAT SUN 42, 76 44, 84 47, 92 52, 90 51, 86 48, 81



46, 80

LOWS AND HIGHS, SLO AND COASTAL VALLEYS