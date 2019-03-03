SLO County weather forecast for the week of March 4: Brace for a river of rain

San Luis Obispo County will get a brief break from the rain Monday before a new storm moves in.

Apart from a few residual showers across elevated terrain, fair and dry weather is expected Monday with slightly warmer daytime temperatures reaching into the low to mid 60s.

A 998-millibar low-pressure system and associated cold front will then produce moderate gale-force to fresh gale-force (32 to 46 mph) southerly winds along the coastline and heavy rain throughout the Central Coast on Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday afternoon including the good chance for an atmospheric river.

The exact location of where the plume of the atmospheric river makes landfall is still unclear, however, this system is expected to produce between 3 and 5 inches of rain, which may continue to compromise soil stability.

Lingering rain showers are expected on Wednesday night into Thursday, followed by strong to gale-force (25 to 38 mph) northwesterly winds, partly cloudy skies and dry weather on Friday into Saturday.

Another storm is possible around March 10 and 11.

Surf report

A 4- to 6-foot west-northwesterly (285-degree, deep-water) swell (with an 8- to 14-second period) is forecast on Monday into Tuesday morning.

Increasing southwesterly (195-degree, shallow-water) sea and swell is forecast along our coastline on Tuesday afternoon and night, peaking on Wednesday at 8 to 10 feet (with a 5- to 8-second period).

A 6- to 8-foot northwesterly (310-degree, deep-water) sea and swell (with a 7- to 11-second period) is forecast along our coastline on Thursday into next Friday.

Increasing southwesterly sea and swell is forecast on March 11 and 12.

Seawater temperatures will continue to range between 54 and 57 degrees through Friday.

This week’s PG&E Safety Tips

The expected atmospheric river on Tuesday and Wednesday could cause downed power lines.

If you see downed power lines stay away. Assume downed power lines are energized and dangerous. Stay away from the lines and keep others away from them.

Call 9-1-1 immediately to report the location of a downed line. After reporting the downed line, call PG&E at 1-800-743-5000.

This week’s temperatures

LOWS AND HIGHS, PASO ROBLES

MON TUE WED THU FRI SAT SUN 48, 64 41, 62 41, 59 48, 59 43, 58 40, 57



50, 47

LOWS AND HIGHS, SLO AND COASTAL VALLEYS