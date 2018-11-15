Firefighter run over while resting from Woolsey Fire; new fire sparks in Santa Paula

A firefighter assigned to the Woolsey Fire was gravely injured after he was run over by a vehicle while sleeping in a Ventura County field late Wednesday, the Ventura County Star reported.

The firefighter, a man in his 40s, is from South Kitsap Fire and Rescue in Washington state, according to the Seattle Times and NBC. His injuries are not life-threatening, the Associated Press reported. He was airlifted to Los Robles Regional Medical Center in Thousand Oaks, according to NBC.

A 50-year-old Los Angeles man was driving a truck on private property when he ran over the firefighter, causing injuries to his chest and left side of his body, the California Highway Patrol told the Ventura County Star.

The crash wasn’t a hit-and-run and the driver wasn’t arrested, ABC 7 reported.

#Briggsfire Update: Forward progress halted by air resources as handcrews continue to make acces by ground. Estimate holding at 50 acres. pic.twitter.com/GTQLIt5v28 — VCFD PIO (@VCFD_PIO) November 15, 2018

Meanwhile, a new fire, known as the Briggs Fire, broke out Thursday morning in Santa Paula, northwest of the Woolsey Fire, according to the Ventura County Fire Department. As of 2:15 p.m., the fire was estimated to have burned 50 acres and forward progress had been stopped, the Fire Department said in a tweet. The fire wasn’t threatening any structures.

As of Thursday morning, the Woolsey Fire had burned 98,362 acres and was 57 percent contained, according to Cal Fire. The blaze has destroyed an estimated 504 structures and damaged 96 more. It is threatening an additional 57,000 structures.