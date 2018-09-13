Interstate 5 reopens north of Redding following Delta Fire flareup, Caltrans reports

The Delta Fire briefly closed Interstate 5 north of Redding on Thursday, but the main north-south roadway on the West Coast has been reopened.
Caltrans reported early Thursday afternoon that the freeway had been shuttered northbound at Dog Creek Road and southbound at Mott Road due to a flare-up at Gibson Road and that drivers should avoid the area.
However, both directions are now open to traffic.
The Delta Fire has burned 58,427 acres and is 17 percent contained as of Thursday morning.
An evacuation shelter remains set up at the National Guard Armory in Mount Shasta. A shelter in Redding on Mercy Oaks Drive was on standby Wednesday morning, ready to reopen if needed. Officials say the blaze is expected to be fully contained by Sept. 22.
More up-to-date evacuation information can be found on the Delta Fire’s Inciweb page.
The Bee’s Michael McGough contributed to this report.
