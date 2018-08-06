Large vegetation fire near Kettleman City closes Highway 41

The Kings County Fire Department is battling a large vegetation fire that has forced the closure of Highway 41.
The highway remains closed between Interstate 5 and Highway 33. The blaze has burned around 2,500 acres off of Interstate 5 and Milham Road, according to the Kings County Fire Department Battalion Chief Steven Alonzo.
The cause for the blaze has not been determined.
Cal Fire is assisting in efforts to contain the blaze.
Alonzo said fire crews will hopefully have the blaze fully contained by the end of the night.
