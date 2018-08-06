Heavy smoke from 2,000-acre fire near Parkfield hits SLO County

North County residents experienced heavy smoke drifting south from a vegetation fire burning in southern Monterey County on Monday.

Crews began battling the Turkey Fire about 1 p.m. near Parkfield, according to a Cal Fire San Benito-Monterey tweet. The fire sparked in the California Flats area near Turkey Flat Road.

As of 3:45 p.m., the blaze had grown to 2,225 acres with no structures threatened and 60 percent containment.

#TurkeyFire [update] near Parkfield (Monterey Co) now 2,225 acres, 60% contained — CAL FIRE BEU (@CALFIREBEU) August 6, 2018

On Monday, Cal Fire San Luis Obispo warned North County residents to expect “areas of heavy smoke,” and individuals with respiratory conditions were encouraged to limit their time outside.

The San Luis Obispo County Air Pollution Control District also issued a Better Breather Alert warning residents throughout the county about drifting wildfire smoke — the second such alert the agency has released in two weeks.

For updates on the Turkey Fire, follow Cal Fire San Benito-Monterey on Twitter at @CALFIREBEU. For updates on air quality throughout San Luis Obispo County visit slocleanair.org.

Due to the vegetation fire in southern Monterey County #TurkeyIC - residents throughout northern San Luis Obispo County may encounter areas of heavy smoke. Those with respiratory concerns are urged to limit time spent out of doors. — CAL FIRE SLO (@CALFIRE_SLO) August 6, 2018