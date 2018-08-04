Firefighters battling hot conditions around state; new centers set up for Lake County

Crews battling deadly Northern California wildfires Saturday braced for two days of windy, hot weather that could drive the flames into new areas and threaten more homes.

The National Weather Service issued red flag warnings of critical fire weather conditions through Saturday night, saying a series of dry low-pressure systems passing through the region could bring wind gusts of up to 35 mph that could turn small fires or even sparks into racing walls of flame.

“This is a particularly dangerous situation with extremely low humidity and high winds. New fires will grow rapidly out of control, in some cases people may not be able to evacuate safely in time should a fire approach,” the weather service said in its bulletin for the Mendocino area north of San Francisco.

According to Cal Fire, more than 14,000 personnel are on the lines of 17 large blazes across California on Saturday. So far, the fires have burned over 450,000 acres (703 square miles) and damaged or destroyed over 2,000 structures. Roughly 16,500 homes continue to be threatened by these fires, and nearly 40,000 residents are under evacuation.

Here are updates on the major fires burning throughout the state:

Northern California

MENDOCINO COMPLEX FIRES: RANCH FIRE AND RIVER FIRE

As of 1 p.m. Saturday

Where: In Mendocino County, the Ranch Fire was burning near Highway 20 at mile post 39, Old Lake County Highway, and Blue Lake, 8 miles northeast of Ukiah. The River Fire was burning at Old River Road, 6 miles north of Hopland.





Smoke from multiple wildfires billows into the sky, Friday, Aug. 3, 2018, in Scotts Valley near Lakeport, Calif. (Kent Porter /The Press Democrat via AP) Kent Porter AP

Size: The Ranch Fire was 156,678 acres (245 square miles) and the River Fire was 44,793 acres (70 square miles). Collectively, they’ve burned 201,471 acres (315 square miles). They have not, however, merged as was reported on social media. A tweet sent out around 9 p.m. Friday by a federal-state cooperative of hotshots had erroneously said the fires had merged. Cal Fire spokeswoman Heather Williams said Friday night that the fires had not merged – and that the fires were 4 to 5 miles apart as of 10 p.m. Friday. The hotshots, known as California Interagency Incident Management Team 1, had subsequently deleted the post and apologized for the mistake.

#MendocinoComplex last night while waiting to confirm from official sources, we accidentally sent tweet that #Ranch & RiverFires had merged. Upon learning of our error we deleted. We sincerely apologize to all that were impacted and thank those that corrected it & contacted us. — CIIMT1 (@Info_CIIMT1) August 4, 2018

Containment: The Ranch Fire was 27 percent contained and the River Fire was 50 percent.

What’s happened: Both fires burned actively through the night, according to Cal Fire, which said low humidity and winds drove the fires. The northwest portion of the Ranch Fire grew rapidly, further into the Mendocino National Forest and toward the drainages south of Lake Pillsbury. The fires had cumulatively destroyed 55 homes and 49 other structures and damaged 21 total structures by Saturday. The fire remained several miles from the evacuated communities along the eastern shore of Clear Lake but “it looks like there’s dicey weather on the way,” Cal Fire spokeswoman Jane LaBoa said.

Evacuation updates: Evacuations remain in effect for communities in Mendocino County and Lake County. Cal Fire is releasing updates about the Mendocino Complex fire online. Orders to stay out include the Highway 20 area north of Clear Lake for the Ranch Fire, as well as the areas east of the lake for the River Fire. These include portions of the Scotts Valley, Blue Lakes, Upper Lake, Bachelor Valley, and Nice, as well as Lucerne, Pepperwood Grove,Paradise Valley, Glenhaven, Clearlake Oaks.

New evacuations were ordered for north of Highway 20 in the Lake Pillsbury basin area and the communities of Bear Creek, Pine Mountain, Elk Mountain Road, Landrum Ranch and Double Eagle in Lake County, as well as areas north of Highway 20 in Colusa County.

New evacuation centers have been set up at Middletown Middle School, 15846 Wardlaw St.; Mountain Vista Middle School, 5081 Konocti Road, Kelseyville; and Colusa County Veterans Hall,108 E. Main St.

Mendocino Complex Red circles on this live-updating map are actively burning areas, as detected by satellite. Orange circles have burned in the past 12 to 24 hours, and yellow circles have burned within the past 48 hours. Yellow areas represent the fire perimeter. Source: National Interagency Fire Center

SHARE COPY LINK This is the view of part of the Mendocino Complex Fire Sunday night from a Cal Fire firefighter's view.

CARR FIRE

As of 10 a.m. Saturday

Where: Shasta and Trinity County, on Highway 299 and Carr Powerhouse Road in Whiskeytown

Size: 141,825 acres (222 square miles)

Containment: 41 percent

What’s happened: The 6th most destructive fire in California’s history had killed six people, razed 1,073 homes and 506 other structures, and damaged 258 structures in total. Burning for 13 days, the Carr Fire still threatens 1,358 structures. A red flag warning issued for the area will extend through 11 p.m. Saturday. Gov. Jerry Brown was scheduled to visit the fire area in Shasta County on Saturday.

Evacuation updates: Cal Fire’s evacuations map shows portions of Shasta County and Trinity County still under mandatory evacuations, though the orders have been lifted for Redding. For up-to-date information, visit the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office page.

Carr Fire Red circles on this live-updating map are actively burning areas, as detected by satellite. Orange circles have burned in the past 12 to 24 hours, and yellow circles have burned within the past 48 hours. Yellow areas represent the fire perimeter. Source: National Interagency Fire Center

SHARE COPY LINK The Carr Fire near Redding started on Monday, July 23, 2018. On the July 26 it transformed into a fire tornado, hopping the Sacramento River and engulfing Redding neighborhoods. It has grown to 130,000 acres and has destroyed over 1,500 structures.

DONNELL FIRE

As of 10:30 a.m. Saturday

Where: Stanislaus National Forest, east of Donnell Lake along Highway 108 in Tuolumne County





Size: 600 acres

Containment: Unknown

What’s happened: The blaze began at 1 p.m. Thursday as a vegetation fire near the Donnell Vista off of Highway 108, near Donnell Lake north of Pinecrest. Forest Service said hotshot crews have been working to try to get some containment. But they were hampered Friday by access to the very remote and rugged part of the forest with steep terrain and extremely dry conditions.

Evacuation updates: The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office issued mandatory orders for the following areas: Wagner Tract, Clark Fork Road, Clark Fork, Camp Liahona and Sands Flat.

Donnell Fire Red circles on this live-updating map are actively burning areas, as detected by satellite. Orange circles have burned in the past 12 to 24 hours, and yellow circles have burned within the past 48 hours. Yellow areas represent the fire perimeter. Source: National Interagency Fire Center

BUMPER FIRE

As of 10 a.m. Saturday

Where: El Dorado County, near Bumper Road and China Hill Road east of Frenchtown.





Size: 67 acres

Containment: 95 percent

What’s happened: Cal Fire reports no change to the fire in the past 24 hours as the fire’s forward progress had ceased and fire personnel were patrolling the area to extinguish hot spots. Cal Fire had dispatched very large air tankers to the initially fast-moving fire, which had burned through brush and timber near residences on Wednesday.

Evacuation updates: All evacuations had been lifted as of Friday.

OMEGA FIRE





As of 10 a.m. Saturday

Where: El Dorado County, off of Omega Lane and Alpha Circle, west of Pilot Hill





Size: 66 acres, as of 4:30 p.m. Friday.

Containment: 95 percent, as of 4:30 p.m. Friday.

What’s happened: As with the Bumper Fire, forward progress had ceased and fire personnel were patrolling the area to extinguish hot spots. Flames had destroyed two structures and damaged three others.

Evacuation updates: All evacuations had been lifted as of Friday.

Ventura County firefighters including Caleb Amico, foreground, watch as a helicopter makes a drop on a hot spot of a wildfire in Scotts Valley near Lakeport, Calif., Friday, Aug. 3, 2018. (Kent Porter /The Press Democrat via AP) Kent Porter AP

EEL FIRE





As of 10:30 a.m. Saturday

Where: Mendocino County, east of Covelo and north of the Mendocino Complex Fires

Size: 1,000 acres

Containment: 25 percent

What’s happened: The fire grew rapidly overnight. About 40 structures and a number of cultural sites near Anthony Peak Lookout were threatened, according to the National Wildfire Coordinating Group.

Evacuation updates: Evacuations for M1 road from Eel River Station to Indian Dick Station were lifted Friday night.

NATCHEZ FIRE

As of 10:30 a.m. Saturday

Where: Del Norte and Siskiyou County, directly south of the Oregon border.





Size: 9,463 acres (15 square miles)

Containment: 25 percent

What’s happened: A lightning strike caused this inferno, which was burning through timber and chaparral southeast of Cave Junction, Oregon Friday. Areas in the Rogue River-Ssikiyou and Klamath National Forests have been closed. The fire grew rapidly overnight and fire officials expected more active conditions through the weekend as wind behavior and topographical features align.

Evacuation updates: The community of Sunstar has been placed in a Level 1 evacuation “Ready” status.

Central California

FERGUSON FIRE

As of 10:30 a.m. Saturday

Where: Mariposa County, near Highway 140 and Hite Cove, adjacent to El Portal.

In this Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018 image from a Yosemite Conservancy webcam, smoke from wildfires obscures the Ahwahnee Meadow at Yosemite National Park, Calif. Yosemite National Park could reopen its scenic valley and other areas Monday, Aug. 6, 2018, if conditions improve after a 12-day closure due to nearby wildfires. The park’s iconic cliffs have been shrouded in so much smoke that the air quality in Yosemite is currently worse than Beijing. (Webcam by Yosemite Conservancy via AP) AP

Size: 80,755 acres (126 square miles)

Containment: 36 percent.

What’s happened: The conflagration had killed 2 people, injured 11, and destroyed 10 structures as of Friday. Flames had moved back toward Sierra National Forest on Friday morning, the 22nd day of activity for the blaze. On Friday, the fire jumped Highway 41, fire officials confirmed, the same day Yosemite Valley evacuated all non-essential workers. The blaze claimed 3,548 more acres overnight and the fire’s containment fell five percent, according to Cal Fire. Ten structures have been destroyed.

Evacuation updates: Mandatory evacuations are in place for areas including Anderson Valley, Forest, Old El Portal, Old Yosemite Road, Wawona, Yosemite View Lodge, Yosemite West, and River Road from Briceburg to the last BLM campground, according to the National Wildfire Coordinating Group.

Ferguson Fire Red circles on this live-updating map are actively burning areas, as detected by satellite. Orange circles have burned in the past 12 to 24 hours, and yellow circles have burned within the past 48 hours. Yellow areas represent the fire perimeter. Source: National Interagency Fire Center

Southern California

CRANSTON FIRE

As of 10:30 a.m. Saturday

Where: Riverside County, near the community of Idyllwild in the San Jacino Mountains





Size: 13,139 acres (20.5 square miles)

Containment: 96 percent

What’s happened: The vegetation fire, a result of arson, had injured 3 firefighters as of Thursday. The fire began last Wednesday, according to the U.S. Forest Service. A number of recreation sites in the area were closed as of Thursday. Idyllwild Arts Academy canceled the remainder of their summer programs because of the blaze.

Evacuation updates: All evacuations orders had been lifted as of Friday.