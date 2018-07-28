Carr Fire tops 80,000 acres, threatens rural homes near Redding as temperatures ramp up

The devastating Carr Fire in Northern California continued to consume tens of thousands of acres overnight, heading into several rural Shasta County hillside areas, forcing the evacuation of one hamlet and burning more homes.

The five-day-old fire’s burned area jumped from 48,000 acres Friday evening to 80,906 acres by Saturday morning, a swath of 126 square miles, and by mid-morning Saturday new evacuation orders were being issued for the Happy Valley area west of Anderson.

“This fire is a disaster,” Sacramento firefighter Chris Harvey told a crowd of residents about 11:30 a.m. Saturday as ash rained down on them. “It’s a very large event with very high speed and very high temperatures that are going to last a couple of days.

“The fire still has very explosive behavior.”

Shortly before that announcement, Cal Fire ordered mandatory evacuations along portions of Cloverdale Road, which firefighters had been using as a firebreak to stop the fire’s advance toward the community of Igo.

U.S. Forest Service firefighter Marc Ellsworth was leading a 20-person hotshot squad Saturday morning using drip torches to set backfires and said the situation remained perilous.

“This is far from put to bed,” Ellsworth said of the blaze, adding that “right now this is pretty critical“ to saving Igo, population 625, about 10 miles southwest of Redding which was evacuated Friday night as flames approached.

The Carr Fire continues to advance south on Saturday morning, July 28, 2018, toward the community of Igo. This 360 video shows the burned landscape and Cal Fire activity on Placer Road near Diggins Way.

Earlier Saturday, officials expressed some relief that the fire’s path Friday night kept it clear of mainly populated areas.

“It was a fairly calm night,” Cal Fire spokeswoman Lynne Tolmachoff said. “The fire started to take a southward turn into rural areas. Firefighters were making some progress on containment.

“But it’s going to be hot and dry today, and we’re expecting some winds, so we’ll see.”

Satellite imagery showed the fire continued to burn strongly from Friday night to Saturday morning, but was burning more on its western, northern and southern flanks away from Redding.

Tanya and Che Steadman, owners of the Moonstone Bistro, were parked at the Clear Creek Gorge bridge at the edge of town at 6:30 a.m., checking for the fire’s approach, and debating whether they should leave.





Tanya said the wall of fire in the distance was “like a mountain” itself. She could hear the popping of exploding propane tanks, one after the other.

Fire officials said the fire was burning Saturday morning in the secluded Mule Creek area nearby, two miles closer to Redding, where some large homes are set into the hills.

Firefighters spent the predawn hours there battling a line of flames. Several homes in that area were on fire Saturday morning.

Jerry Magana of Cal Fire surveyed the scene in Mule Creek Saturday morning, watching flames break a quarter-mile away.

“That’s it,” he said, heading to his truck. Fire crews were at the Mule Creek homes, he said, trying to save them.

The five-day-old Carr Fire, which was started by a vehicle mechanical failure, reached the city of Redding in full force Thursday night, blowing through western subdivisions and consuming entire blocks of homes. The inferno forced evacuations of numerous neighborhoods on the west side of the city, involving up to 38,000 people.

Fire officials estimated that 500 structures were destroyed and 75 others were damaged. That puts it in the top 20 list of destructive fires in California history, many of which have happened in the last few years around the state.

Fire officials expected those numbers to increase in coming days, and said on Saturday morning that the fire remained only 5 percent contained.

Some residents learned their homes had been destroyed when they slipped back into neighborhoods past police lines.

Victor Steiner, 30, an auto mechanic and former Sacramento resident, found out a different way.

Steiner and his wife, Jessie, a veterinarian, evacuated their Lake Redding Estates home with three cats and five chickens and spent time helping to move 30 cats and dogs from her vet clinic to safety.

Then they came to Sacramento, where his father in Curtis Park showed him a video of a reporter standing in his driveway next to his burned up 1995 Honda Civic.

“I saw a reporter standing in my driveway,” he said. “That was our confirmation that it was all gone.

“I guess the car being left behind made for a great visual.”

Steiner sounded relaxed as he spoke.

“We managed to get out, so pretty much all the material possessions are gone but that what insurance is for,” he said.

So far, the death toll in the five-day fire stood at just two. Redding fire inspector Jeremy Stoke and an unidentified bulldozer operator working on contract to cut fire lines were killed.

Gov. Jerry Brown ordered the Capitol flags lowered to half-staff for three days in honor of the bulldozer operator and Stoke, a 17-year firefighting veteran who is survived by his wife, Alyson; 13-year-old son, Caleb; and 9-year-old daughter, Aubrey.

At least 14 people are reported missing, including a 70-year-old woman and her two great-grandchildren.

According to relative Donald Kewley, James Roberts, 4, and Emily Roberts, 5, have been missing with their great grandmother, Melody Bledsoe, 70, since Thursday night. Kewley told The Sacramento Bee that the three were last seen at their home near Keswick Dam Road and Quartz Hill Road – a home that was destroyed in the blaze – before evacuations were ordered.





Sheriff’s deputies were hanging red crime scene tape at the family home Saturday morning.

More than 3,400 fire crews battled throughout the day and into the night using C-130 tankers, helicopters, hoses and shovels in an effort to halt the fire’s advances.

Helicopters drop water on the deadly Carr Fire on Friday night, July 27, 2018, in an effort to stop the monster blaze from advancing on Redding. High winds were predicted, but had yet to materialize in force.

The work has been arduous and intense, with numerous small successes. Saturday morning, inmate fire crews using chainsaws and hand tools stopped a fire from jumping into a dense stand of brush and trees yards from two homes near the intersection of Diggins Way and Placer Road, a few miles west of Redding.

Using hoe-like hand tools known as McLeods, they hacked a four-foot fire break down to bare dirt around the fire, and firefighters doused the flames with water from a fire truck. The fire quickly burned itself out, and nearby homes were untouched.

Fresh evacuations west of town were being ordered Friday night as officials emphasized that people had to be ready to get out at the first warning.

“This fire is scary to us, this is something we haven’t seen before in the city,” said Redding Police Chief Roger Moore. “It’s changing direction radically.”

“It’s all west of I-5, and we don’t want it to get even near to I-5,” Cal Fire Deputy Chief Scott McLean said Friday. “People are working on strengthening the line, our aircraft are up and we’re supposed to see decent weather over the fires.

“We’re taking every advantage that we can.”