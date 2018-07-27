Missing: Two children, their great grandmother not seen since Carr Fire, family says

Two children and their great grandmother are missing after the Carr Fire destroyed their home in Redding, and family members are seeking help finding them.

According to relative Donald Kewley, James Roberts, 4, and Emily Roberts, 5, have been missing with their great grandmother, Melody Bledsoe, 70, since Thursday night.

Kewley told The Sacramento Bee that the three were last seen at their home near Keswick Dam Road and Quartz Hill Road – a home that was destroyed in the blaze – before evacuations were ordered.

“We have no information about their whereabouts,” Kewley said of the missing. The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office is helping family members search for them at hospitals and evacuation centers.

Deputies told Kewley that there was a dispatch call for a woman and two children who needed assistance evacuating, he said, though emergency responders were not able to respond to the call.

Earlier, Kewley told the San Francisco Chronicle, he was on the roof of his home watching the Carr Fire move closer to the Bledsoe’s home, about two miles away, when he telephoned Bledsoe’s house.

“She was screaming, ‘It’s getting closer,’ and you could hear the sirens,” Kewley told the Chronicle. “Then the phone went dead.”

“We’re praying to God that out of the 38,000 evacuees that three of them just got mixed up,” Kewley told The Bee.

Family members are encouraging anyone with any information to call 530-276-4496.



