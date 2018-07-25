Parts of Yosemite National Park close as firefighters try to contain Ferguson fire

Parts of Yosemite National Park close as firefighters try to contain the Ferguson wildfire.
By
Brushfire smoke clouds Riverside neighborhoods

Fires

Brushfire smoke clouds Riverside neighborhoods

High winds and dry conditions fueled a brushfire that threatened homes in Riverside, California, on December 21.News reports said that at least two homes were significantly damaged as embers blew in the wind, and that crews from Riverside County,

Timelapse video shows huge plume collapse at Thomas Fire

Fires

Timelapse video shows huge plume collapse at Thomas Fire

A timelapse video provided by the Ventura County Fire Department shows the plume collapsing at the Thomas Fire, creating dangerous conditions. When a column collapses, it creates a "downward rush of air in every direction ... spreading fire rapidl

California wildfire forces beach community evacuations

Fires

California wildfire forces beach community evacuations

Along the California coast between Ventura and Santa Barbara the state's biggest wildfire approached beach communities as flames leapt from steep hillsides across US Highway 101 on Thursday. The flames forced an evacuation of dozens of homes at Fa