Modesto police detective faces domestic violence charge in Riverbank

A Modesto police detective faces a charge of domestic violence against his estranged girlfriend in Riverbank, the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department reported Monday.

David Ramirez, 51, was off duty when he got into a “physical altercation” with the woman at about 11 p.m. Thursday, August 8, a news release said.

The exact location of the crime and the extent of the victim’s injuries were not reported by the Sheriff’s Department. It provides police services in Riverbank.

Ramirez was booked at the Stanislaus County Jail and released on a bail amount that was unknown Monday. The Modesto Police Department has placed him on administrative leave and launched an internal investigation.

“Anytime an officer is accused of alleged misconduct, we take those allegations seriously,” Modesto Police Chief Galen Carroll said in the release.

Ramirez is a 22-year veteran and currently working in MPD’s Property Crimes Unit.