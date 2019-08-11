Two arrested after three boys were robbed at gunpoint in Redding

Redding police recovered this Airsoft pistol after arresting two teenagers on suspicion of robbery Saturday night. Redding Police Department

Two teenagers were arrested in Redding on Saturday after three boys, ages 11, 14 and 15, reported being robbed at gunpoint, police said in a news release.

Two boys, 14 and 15, were arrested later that night and booked into Shasta County Juvenile Hall.

The 11-year-old victim called police at about 10:30 p.m. to report that he had been robbed at gunpoint.

“The victim feared he would be harmed if he did not give the suspects his property,” Redding police said in the release. “The suspects stole the victim’s cash and fled the area on skateboards.”

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Within three minutes of the call, officers found the two suspects nearby, according to police. One had an Airsoft pistol that fit the child’s description.

Police said the victims recognized both suspects, who were arrested on suspicion of robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery.