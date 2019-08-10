CHP sergeant hit by suspected drunken driver on anniversary of another officer’s death

A California Highway Patrol sergeant driving on Interstate 80 early Saturday morning was hit by an alleged drunk driver who fled the scene, CHP said. California Highway Patrol

A California Highway Patrol sergeant driving on Interstate 80 early Saturday morning was hit by a suspected drunken driver who fled the scene, the CHP said. The crash comes exactly one year to the day after another CHP officer was killed in a traffic accident on the same highway.

Saturday’s crash happened around 3 a.m. between Lagoon Valley Road and Pena Adobe Road in Vacaville as the sergeant was on patrol, CHP Officer Miguel Camarena said. The driver quickly sped away.

The sergeant called dispatch, who sent officers to respond to the scene, Camarena said. He was not injured but was taken to a hospital as a precaution.

Officers later located a woman who was found to be under the influence, according to Camarena. She was arrested on suspicion of DUI and hit-and-run.

On Aug. 10, 2018, CHP Officer Kirk Griess was killed by a driver on the shoulder of westbound Interstate 80 at Manuel Campos Parkway in Fairfield during the morning rush hour, CHP said.

“It happened before. It happened again,” Camarena said. “But at least it had a better outcome.”

He thinks there has been an uptick in CHP vehicles being hit.

“We’re just like any other motorist out there,” he said. “We’re exposed.”