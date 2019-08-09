CA wildfires: 1,000-acre blaze in Lassen County, two are threatening structures

A 33-acre wildfire in Clearlake in Lake County started Thursday afternoon, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection. California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection

A wildfire that sparked in remote ranching land in Lassen County on Thursday morning burned through more than 1,000 acres by Friday afternoon and is threatening structures, Cal Fire said.

The 1,070-acre McDonald Fire, first called the W1 fire, is located near Madeline, about 40 miles south-southeast of Alturas in the state’s northeast corner, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection’s incident page. The fire effort is being managed by the federal Bureau of Land Management, Cal Fire said.

It was 20 percent contained and had a “moderate rate of spread,” as of 4 p.m. Friday. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Here are the other blazes burning in Northern California on Friday.

▪ The Golf Fire near Clearlake in Lake County was 33 acres and 30 percent contained Friday morning, Cal Fire said. It was threatening 40 structures as of the 7 a.m. update.

The blaze started around 1 p.m Thursday at Soda Bay Road and Golf Drive, according to the Cal Fire update. Evacuations in the Riviera West subdivision were ordered shortly after the fire started, and roads were blocked off.

Soda Bay Road from Golf Drive to Crystal Drive was still closed Friday afternoon, according to Will Powers, a Cal Fire spokesman. But firefighters made good progress on the blaze through the night, and the evacuation order was lifted around 1 p.m. Friday.

No injuries had been reported, and the cause of the fire was still under investigation.

▪ The Juniper Fire near Ravendale in Lassen County was 85 percent contained with 130 acres burned Thursday night. The fire, which started Wednesday, is being managed by BLM officials, Cal Fire said.

▪ The 3-2 Willow Fire near Fall River Mills in Lassen County burned 107 acres and was 80 percent contained Thursday. It’s being managed by U.S. Forest Service officials.

▪ Forward progress on the Harte Fire, east of Dublin in Alameda County, was stopped hours after it started Friday, the county’s fire department tweeted. It was 248 acres and 90 percent contained as of 3 p.m.

▪ The Preston Fire, in Jamestown, Tuolomne County, was at 24 acres Friday afternoon, Cal Fire said. Forward progress had been stopped for the blaze that started Thursday.