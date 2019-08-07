Homebuilt plane crashes 1,000 feet from California runway, killing 2, officials say

What happens when you call 911? Use these tips for better emergency response Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast.

A plane crashed and killed two people near the runway of a Southern California airport on Wednesday afternoon, according to fire officials.

The one-engine aircraft crashed into a grassy field on the property of the Camarillo Airport in Ventura County around 1:30 p.m., fire officials said on Twitter. Fire officials said that there were two aboard the plane and both died in the wreck.

“All other details are under investigation,” fire officials said, adding that the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board “are enroute to the site right now.”

A Ventura County Department of Airports worker said the aircraft crashed during a failed landing, the Ventura County Star reports.

Fire officials said on Twitter that the crash didn’t cause a fire.

Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Ian Gregor said the plane was a homebuilt Express Series 2000, which landed roughly 1,000 feet from the runway, KABC reported.

Video footage of the wreck, recorded from the air and published by KTLA, shows the plane largely destroyed with parts scattered throughout the grass. Firefighters can be seen walking to and from the crash site from a staging location near the runway where fire engines are parked.