Life-saving cancer drugs stolen at Gilroy Panda Express, California cops say
Police are asking the public to help track down a man suspected of stealing a woman’s backpack in Gilroy, California — including the lifesaving medicine inside.
A customer accidentally left the black Michael Kors backpack in the dining area of a Panda Express restaurant on Tuesday around 6:20 p.m., police said in a Facebook post Wednesday.
The bag held the customer’s cancer medications, as well as her identification and other valuables, according to police.
“The victim NEEDS the medications back,” police wrote.
Police shared photos of the suspect that appear to be taken from surveillance camera footage.
Anyone who recognizes the man pictured or has other details on the incident is encouraged to call Gilroy police at 408-846-0300, KSBW reports.
