FBI opening domestic terrorism investigation into Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting

The FBI is opening a domestic terrorism investigation into the Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting, official said at a Tuesday news conference.

FBI special agent-in-charge John Bennett said no final conclusion reached but evidence shows the shooter, Santino William Legan, 19, was “exploring violent ideologies.” He had a list of targets that included religious institutions and federal buildings, Bennett said, but he left no mainfesto or evidence to suggest he was inspired by previous mass shootings.

Three people were killed and 13 were injured in the attack on the annual festival that Gilroy residents and officials consider a showcase of the commmunity. The three deceased victims have been identified as Stephen Romero, 6, Keyla Salazar, 13, of San Jose, and Trevor Irby, 25, who recently had moved to Santa Cruz from upstate New York.

Legan died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head administered through the mouth, the coroner announced late last week. That contradicted an earlier police report that Legan had been fataly shot by three Gilroy Police Department officers who responded to the scene in less than a minute.

In an updated chronology presented during a Friday press conference, Gilroy Police Chief Scot Smithee said officers shot Legan when they arrived, bringing him to his knees and then down on the ground. Legan shot himself at some point during that confrontation.

In a Tuesday press conference Smithee said Legan fired 39 rounds during his assault. The three responding officers fired 18 rounds, hitting the shooter multiple times although it was unclear how many. Smithee added that none of the deceased victims were hit by officer’s bullets.

Legan, Smithee said, was also wearing a bullet-resistant vest and on the scene officers found a 75-round drum magazine for the rifle, which still had 71 rounds left. Legan had two 40-round magazines and an additional 40-round magazine was found loose no or near him.

In his car was a Remington 870 shotgun and a bag found in nearby creek contained two 40-round magazines, some loose rounds for both guns, a flashlight, a rifle scope and a shovel.

Investigators had earlier said it was unclear what had motivated Legan to attack the festival with an AK-47-style rifle on Sunday, July 28. In a since-removed Instagram post made shortly before the shooting, Legan encouraged people to read a 19th-century white supremacist manifesto popular with right-wing extremists.

Keyla’s family on Monday issued a statement thanking the community at large for its support.

“Her tender smile and charismatic personality conquered everyone’s heart. Her intelligence, her strength, her tenacity motivated everyone to move forward,” the statement said. “She was a happy and resilient girl.

Keyla’s greatest hope was to pursue a career in animation, but she also loved animals and was devoted to her dogs Lucky and Cinnamon, guinea pig Albert, rabbit Miss Jackson and cat Rosie.

“She loved helping others and always showed generosity for others, forgetting herself many times,” the statement said.

Since the attack at the Gilroy festival, 31 people have been killed and at least 53 injured in mass shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio. The attack in El Paso is being treated domestic terrorism by the Justice Department.