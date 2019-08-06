‘Flagrantly illegal.’ Trump sues California over new law targeting his tax returns

Gavin Newsom signals support for bill forcing Trump to release taxes to get on 2020 ballot California Gov. Gavin Newsom expresses support for Senate Bill 27, which would force presidential and gubernatorial candidates to release their tax returns to get their name on the state ballot. Trump's campaign believes the plan is unconstitutional. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK California Gov. Gavin Newsom expresses support for Senate Bill 27, which would force presidential and gubernatorial candidates to release their tax returns to get their name on the state ballot. Trump's campaign believes the plan is unconstitutional.

President Donald Trump, the California Republican Party, and the national GOP joined together Tuesday to sue California over a new tax-return law Gov. Gavin Newsom signed last week.

The law requires Trump and other presidential candidates to release the last five years of their tax returns to get their names on the state’s 2020 primary ballot.

Trump has yet to weigh in on the issue himself. His personal attorney Jay Sekulow criticized “California’s attempt to circumvent the constitution.”

“Today we have taken decisive action in federal court challenging California’s attempt to circumvent the U.S. Constitution,” Sekulow said in a statement. “The issue of whether the president should release his federal tax returns was litigated in the 2016 election and the American people spoke. The effort to deny California voters the opportunity to cast a ballot for President Trump in 2020 will clearly fail. Legal scholars from across the political spectrum have roundly condemned this flagrantly illegal statute. We are confident the courts will as well.”

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Trump’s campaign filed its 15-page complaint in the U.S. Eastern District of California. Republican state lawmakers, the California Republican Party, and the Republican National Committee filed a similar 26-page lawsuit on Tuesday seeking an injunction.

The latest legal challenges announced Tuesday come days after the conservative group Judicial Watch filed for an injunction to stop the law in its tracks. Rocky de La Fuente, a California native and 2020 Republican presidential candidate, filed a similar complaint beforehand.

Trump argues in his lawsuit that the U.S. Constitution establishes a firm set of eligibility requirements related to age and citizenship. According to the lawsuit, “These are the exclusive qualifications for federal office.”

The complaint from the Trump campaign filed Tuesday also calls the new law “a partisan effort” that is part of “the Democrats’ ongoing crusade to obtain the president’s federal tax returns in the hopes of finding something they can use to harm him politically.”

California will argue it has administrative jurisdiction over its state ballots.

In a signing statement, Newsom said the Constitution “grants states the authority to determine how their electors are chosen, and California is well within its constitutional right to include this requirement.”

Attorney General Xavier Becerra, who will defend California in court, said on Monday that the state had not yet been served with a complaint. While he declined to comment on the specifics of pending cases, he said he’d be ready for the lawsuit

“We’ll be ready to do what we need to do to defend California’s law and statutes,” Becerra said.

Jessica Levinson, a professor at Loyola Law School, said the outcome will largely depend on which court hears the case first.

“This is a strong challenge,” Levinson said. “This is a gray area. Nobody has ever said that this is permissible, and nobody’s ever said it’s not OK. I think it’s a close call because it does in some ways look like more of a requirement (for office) than a ballot access rule. This is really close to the line and potentially over it.”

Newsom’s Democratic predecessor, Gov. Jerry Brown, vetoed a similar proposal in 2017, warning it “may not be constitutional” and could establish a “slippery slope” precedent.

“Today we require tax returns, but what would be next?” Brown wrote in his veto message. “Five years of health records? A certified birth certificate? High school report cards? And will these requirements vary depending on which political party is in power?”

Tim Murtaugh, director of communications for the president’s 2020 campaign, cited Brown’s decision as evidence the state’s new law will not hold up in court.

State Sen. Mike McGuire, D-Heraldsburg, authored Senate Bill 27, dubbed the “Presidential Tax Transparency and Accountability Act.” He called Trump a “catalyst” for the legislation but said the president is not the only person who will be affected. Three Democratic presidential candidates — former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro, Hawaii Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard and venture capitalist Andrew Yang — would not presently qualify for the state ballot under the new law because they haven’t released their tax information.

“We look forward to taking the Trump administration head on because we believe it’s a clear case,” McGuire said. “We’re following through with the will of the American people.”

Despite Democrats’ efforts to promote the bill as a measure of transparency, Levinson said it’s clear their intent was to go after Trump.

“It looks like exactly what it is, which is a political ploy to make this look bipartisan when we all know what this is about,” she said. “This is about the fact that President Trump ran for office, broke norms by not releasing his tax returns and California doesn’t like that.”

Republicans in Trump’s orbit have called California’s new law “election interference.”

Kimberly Guilfoyle, who was married to Newsom in the early-2000s and is now dating the president’s son, wrote in a tweet last week, “CA is losing it! One party control is allowing their political agenda to be controlled by crazed activists who don’t have the interests of the state in mind.”

Donald Trump's complaint over CA tax filing law

The bill passed on a party-line vote in both chambers of the Legislature.

“By signing this clearly unconstitutional bill into law, Governor Newsom has wasted time and taxpayer money on an issue that will surely be thrown out by the California Supreme Court,” said a statement from Jessica Patterson, chairwoman of the California Republican Party.

The lawsuit will have a major impact across the country.

Ten other states have bills still alive this year that would require presidential candidates to disclose their tax information in order to get their name on the state’s ballot, according to records from the National Conference of State Legislatures’ Election Legislation Database. Bills from five states — Hawaii, Illinois, New Jersey, Rhode Island and Washington — have already cleared one chamber this year.