How much influence does the NRA have in California? Concerns raised after mass shootings

A spate of deadly mass shootings in California, Texas and Ohio are prompting yet another national debate over gun control laws, mental health and the ease of access to semiautomatic assault-style rifles.

The National Rifle Association, the most notable gun-rights advocacy organization, has steadfastly opposed increased measures to limit gun ownership — including through its lobbying influence on lawmakers.

In California, the NRA has made political campaign contributions of more than $250,000 through its National Rifle Association of America Political Victory Fund to political candidates for the House of Representatives since 2010 — all but two of whom have been Republicans.

That doesn’t count additional sums spent by another NRA committee — the National Rifle Association Institute for Legislative Action — to support or oppose candidates for political office.

The following chart illustrates the candidate campaign committees to whom the NRA made contributions since 2010, and the years in which those contributions were given. The map below shows the House districts in which the NRA contributed to candidates since 2016.