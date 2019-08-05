Car left dangling from power pole support line in bizarre California crash, photos show

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. (Nicole L. Cvetnic / McClatchy) Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. (Nicole L. Cvetnic / McClatchy)

A car crash over the weekend near Solvang, California, didn’t result in any injuries, authorities said — but it did yield some puzzling photos.

The crash left a white Volkswagen dangling from a power pole support cable Saturday around 7:20 p.m., with the car’s front wheels feet off the ground, California Highway Patrol officers in Buellton said in a Facebook post.

CHP Officer Joel Asmussen said in a phone interview on Monday that the driver “had a passenger in his vehicle — he was taking her home — and basically he realized he was about to miss the turn off, applied the brakes, swerved to the right and went up that cable.”

Officers estimated that the Solvang man driving the car was 19 or 20 and said he and his passenger were safely out of the car by the time officers showed up, KSBY reports.

Asmussen said he thinks the PG&E power pole and cable involved are “still intact.”

Photos that CHP shared from the scene also show an apparently knocked-over sign resting on the ground beneath the car.

Officers said the crash was on Alamo Pintado Avenue north of Dermanak Drive, which is northeast of Solvang. Asmussen said the driver had been heading north when he crashed.

Alcohol wasn’t a factor in the crash, Asmussen said, adding that beyond “being at fault for the collision” the driver isn’t facing charges.