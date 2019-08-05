‘It’s gorgeous.’ Extreme Makeover home in Clovis revealed to family

‘Extreme Makeover: Home Edition’ recipient family welcomed home De Young Properties President Ryan De Young introduces "Extreme Makeover: Home Edition" recipient Nick Reeder and family,during a news conference the day after their home was revealed to them. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK De Young Properties President Ryan De Young introduces "Extreme Makeover: Home Edition" recipient Nick Reeder and family,during a news conference the day after their home was revealed to them.

Nearly a week after being surprised by the “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition” crew at his 900-square-foot apartment, Nick Reeder and family will begin settling into their brand new home in Clovis.

Reeder, his three daughters — twins Kaia and Kelce, and 4-year-old Layla — and their grandmother attended a news conference outside their new home Monday, where the community came together to welcome them.

Their home was revealed a day before, when host Jesse Tyler Ferguson helped a crowd chant those familiar words: “Move that bus!”

Reeder, a widowed Cal Fire captain, said he still felt overwhelmed at seeing the new home.

Reeder’s wife, Amanda Sawyer, died upon giving birth to the twins in April 2018. Reeder had been living with his mom and daughters in a small apartment before being surprised by the “Extreme” crew on Tuesday.

“It was such a happy, joyful feeling,” he said about the reveal. “The house is so beautiful. Aesthetically, it’s gorgeous. It’s a style that I totally fell in love with.”

Over 2,000 volunteers, including 10 construction management students from Fresno State, helped the show work round-the-clock to put the finishing touches on by Sunday.

The show typically has remodeled an existing home or torn one down and rebuilt it completely for its selected recipient, but this time, a brand new home was built.

The house, located in a De Young Properties neighborhood near Shaw and Highland avenues, is a zero energy home, meaning it generates as much energy as it uses over the course of a year.

Reeder said the family toured the house on Sunday. “We walked through it yesterday, got to see the bedrooms, got to see the living room and the kitchen and the backyard.”

Kaia, Kelce and Layla already have a favorite place in the house, Reeder said, but he couldn’t reveal any details.

“You’ll have to wait to see the show,” he said.

The episode is expected to air on HGTV sometime in early 2020.

The show also came to the Fresno area in 2009 and remade the home of Fresnan Mary Ann Riojas. It was on ABC then and hosted by Ty Pennington.