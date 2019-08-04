Driver thrown as car crashes down Highway 99 embankment in Modesto dies from injuries

A male driver was ejected from his car as it crashed down the southbound Highway 99 embankment south of the Briggsmore-Carpenter overpass on Sunday morning, Aug. 4, 2019. He required CPR and was taken to a hospital for treatment. jfarrow@modbee.com

A 22-year-old Ceres man died from his injuries after his car went off southbound Highway 99 and down an embankment just before the North Ninth Street overpass Sunday morning.

The crash report was made at 10:08 a.m. The driver, alone in the 1998 Chevrolet four-door sedan, was ejected and required CPR, according to a California Highway Patrol officer and a Modesto Fire Department battalion chief at the scene.

According to the CHP traffic incident information page online, Stanislaus Consolidated Fire Protection District and an American Medical Response ambulance crew also responded. A Caltrans worker who was nearby also apparently attended to the victim, who was taken to a hospital.

In a text to The Bee shortly after noon Sunday, CHP Modesto area spokesman Officer Thomas Olsen said, “Unfortunately, the driver from this morning’s collision has succumbed to his injuries.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“The CHP would like to remind everyone that seat belts, when worn properly, have the ability to save lives.”

The driver apparently was thrown through the front passenger side window. The driver side windows and rear window were intact, and the windshield was broken but remained in place.

An emergency responder placed a wallet, cellphone and prescription antihistamine bottle on the front of the car.

The identity of the driver was not immediately available.