One person dead, two injured after falls at major Yosemite Valley attractions

A man died and two others were injured during three separate falls this week at popular tourist stops in Yosemite National Park, the park said on its Instagram account.

Two incidents happened at Bridalveil Fall, including one Wednesday when 21-year-old Lucian Miu of Romania died, according to ABC30, which cited the Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office.

The other incident at Bridalveil Fall occurred Monday.

In both cases, the subjects hiked to the viewing platform below Bridalveil Fall, then scrambled up the boulder field toward the base of the waterfall (plunge pool area).

According to witnesses, Miu and the other person each slipped off the wet boulders and fell 20 feet near the base of Bridalveil Fall.

Rescuers during both incidents scrambled through the terrain to provide advanced life support medical care to the subjects.

Boulder fields at Bridalveil Fall visited by the public in Yosemite National Park. Yosemite National Park

Yosemite Helitack flew the subjects to El Capitan Meadow, where they were transferred by ambulances to a local hospital.

A third incident occurred Thursday at Lower Yosemite Fall.

In that instance, the person slipped off a boulder, fell into Yosemite Creek and became trapped underwater between several rocks.

The person was able to escape, and bystanders helped the person out of the water.

Rescuers provided medical care and the person was taken by ambulance out of the park for care.

Bridalveil Fall flows into Yosemite Valley at near peak levels on Tuesday, April 30, 2019. The Sierra Nevada snowmelt is in high gear after a bigger than normal snow year. CRAIG KOHLRUSS ckohlruss@fresnobee.com

The park service didn’t release the identities or genders of the people who fell.

Over the last few years at Bridalveil Fall alone, there have been 23 documented incidents in which visitors have slipped and injured themselves.

Yosemite National Park officials are reminding the public that the granite boulders have been polished smooth by falling water and are extremely slippery whether it’s dry or wet.