Devin Nunes sues over ‘fake farmer’ challenge. He says dark money was behind it

Rep. Devin Nunes’ campaign is suing the people who accused the congressman of being a “fake farmer” and tried to get his ballot designation removed, alleging they conspired with “dark money” groups to injure the campaign.

The lawsuit, filed in Tulare County Superior Court on Thursday, alleges the group also targeted Nunes’ wife, Elizabeth, by seeking public records requests for her school emails that were costly to produce and resulted in harassment to innocent teachers and school administrators.

The Nunes campaign also accuses Andrew Janz’s congressional campaign of “mirroring” super PAC spending.

The lawsuit names four defendants: Paul Buxman, a Tulare County farmer; Daniel O’Connell, executive director of the Central Valley Partnership; Hope Nisly, a Reedley author and librarian; and Michael Seeley, a Los Angeles member of the political group Southern California Americans for Democratic Action.

Nunes’ campaign alleges the defendants conspired with groups such as Fight Back California, the American Democracy Legal Fund and The Fresno Bee’s parent company McClatchy to mount a campaign against Nunes and promote “baseless” ethics complaints filed against Nunes, the Tulare Republican representing California’s 22nd congressional district.

On a recent broadcast of the KSEE24 show “Sunday Morning Matters,” Nunes warned he would file three to five more lawsuits against “dark money” groups.

The lawsuit this week is the latest in a string of lawsuits Nunes filed this year. He’s also suing Twitter, a Twitter user behind the account “Devin Nunes’ Cow” and McClatchy.

