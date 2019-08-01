Man seriously injured near popular waterfall in Yosemite National Park

Check out how big the waterfalls are in Yosemite National Park Yosemite's famous waterfalls are running extra strong this year after a wetter-than-normal winter and spring. Most will hit their peak in late spring or early summer. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Yosemite's famous waterfalls are running extra strong this year after a wetter-than-normal winter and spring. Most will hit their peak in late spring or early summer.

A 21-year-old man was seriously injured in Yosemite National Park on Wednesday afternoon while scrambling on rocks near Bridalveil Fall.

Yosemite officials on Thursday said the man was injured around 2:30 p.m. and was transported out of the park to receive medical care. No further information was available.

Bridalveil Fall is one of the largest and most accessible waterfalls in Yosemite Valley.

A paved half-mile round-trip hike takes visitors near the base of this popular waterfall, located near where Highway 41 (called Wawona Road in the park) enters Yosemite Valley. The viewing spot at the end of the trail is often wet with mist from the waterfall.

Past where the trail ends, there are numerous large slick boulders between the trail and the base of the waterfall.