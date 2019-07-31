California
Kamala Harris, avowed Giants fan, sports Dodgers cap at CNN debate walkthrough
It’s not surprising that California senator and U.S. presidential candidate Kamala Harris would show up for her CNN debate walkthrough in a baseball hat representing the Golden State.
It’s which California baseball hat the Oakland-born former California attorney general was wearing that was notable. Harris showed up sporting a Los Angeles Dodgers cap.
Harris was seen wearing the cap in CNN footage previewing Wednesday night’s Democratic debate, as noted on Twitter by ABC campaign reporter Zohreen Adamjee.
Adamjee noted that Harris is an avowed San Francisco Giants fan, but speculated that Harris might be sending a signal to her supporters: “I’m on the winning team.”
Harris spokeswoman Kirsten Allen told the Bee that despite the hat, Harris wasn’t changing sides.
“She’s a Giants fan. She had to borrow a hat today because she didn’t bring one,” Allen said.
Harris kicked off her 2020 campaign in her hometown of Oakland, which is represented by the Oakland A’s. Her husband, Doug, is an avowed Dodgers fan.
Despite her Bay Area allegiance, this isn’t the first time the junior senator from California has shown support for the Dodgers.
In 2017, Harris made a wager with Texas Sen. Ted Cruz that the Dodgers would win the World Series against the Astros. She later lost that bet.
