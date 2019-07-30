Tanker crash on Northern California road spills 2,100 gallons of gas, officials say

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

A tanker in Marin County overturned over the weekend, spilling 2,100 gallons of fuel — and the cleanup and criminal investigation into the wreck could take weeks, California Highway Patrol and local authorities said.

Following the wreck on Sunday, authorities worked overnight on Lucas Valley Road north of San Rafael to remove the overturned truck and open one way traffic by Monday morning, the Marin County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. Deputies said “one lane will remain closed for an unknown amount of time to facilitate cleaning and repair of the roadway surrounding the collision.”

Right after the wreck, officials said the road was closed to even bikes and pedestrians, and that the wind may carry the smell of gasoline into nearby areas, Patch reported.

Roughly 2,100 of the tanker’s 7,000 gallons of unleaded gas spilled into a dry stream bed from the 50-foot tanker, which 28-year-old Jamiel Johnson of Suisun City was driving for Nick Barbieri Trucking, the Marin Independent Journal reported. The curvy stretch of road doesn’t allow vehicles longer than 36 feet, according to the Independent Journal, which reported the the company didn’t respond to a request for comment.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“It is fair to say that the driver and company will be facing violations,” said CHP Officer Andrew Barclay, who added that charges won’t be public until an investigation is complete, the Independent Journal reported. “In addition to the criminal side of the investigation, the company is also responsible for covering all costs … associated with the ongoing cleanup and environmental cleansing of the site.”

The San Rafael Fire Department shared photos of the wreck on Instagram, showing the flipped tanker with its front upside down and blocking the road, while its tank leans off the roadway and down a slope.

The flipped cab of the truck reads “Nick Barbieri Trucking,” photos show.