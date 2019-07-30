Voters think Trump is racist, but majority says he shouldn’t be impeached, poll finds

Crowd starts chanting ‘send her back’ at Trump Rally ‘Send her back,’ crowd chants at Rep. Omar during Trump campaign rally in NC Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK ‘Send her back,’ crowd chants at Rep. Omar during Trump campaign rally in NC

A majority of U.S. voters believe that President Donald Trump is a racist, according to a poll released Tuesday by Quinnipiac University.

A slight majority, 51 percent, think Trump is racist, while 45 percent do not, the survey found.

Pollsters spoke with 1,306 voters from across the country between July 25 and July 28; the poll has a margin of error of 3.4 percentage points.

White voters are less likely to believe Trump is a racist; 46 percent say he is racist while 50 percent of whites say he is not. Meanwhile, 80 percent of black voters and 55 percent of Hispanic voters say the president is racist.

Voters may find Trump racist, but they don’t want him to be impeached, the poll found.

Just 32 percent of those surveyed said the president should be impeached, compared to the 60 percent who said Congress should not bring impeachment proceedings.

However, a majority of voters, 52 percent, believe the president attempted to derail or obstruct the probe into his 2016 presidential campaign and 56 percent believe Special Counsel Robert Mueller did not exonerate Trump of wrongdoing.

A majority of voters, 71 percent, also said they are “very concerned” or “somewhat concerned” about foreign interference in the 2020 elections. Nearly 60 percent said Congress should pass laws to protect the 2020 elections from outside manipulation.

The full results of the poll can be found here.