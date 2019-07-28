What is the Gilroy Garlic Festival? Mass shooting shocks annual event in California

Raw video from Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting A shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival has been reported in California. At least 5 people are injured after a suspect in the mass shooting opened fire at Christmas Hill Park in CA. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival has been reported in California. At least 5 people are injured after a suspect in the mass shooting opened fire at Christmas Hill Park in CA.

A celebration of all things garlic, from garlic ice cream to garlic cocktails, the Gilroy Garlic Festival — struck Sunday night by a mass shooting — has been part of Northern California for 40 years.

The event began in 1978 with a test luncheon event, but the first full-fledged Gilroy Garlic Festival in 1979 drew 15,000, according to the event’s website.

The event showcases the garlic-growing industry in Gilroy, a farming community 30 miles south of San Jose on Highway 101. The city of 57,000 dates back to 1868, according to the city’s website.

The three-day garlic festival, which began this year on Friday and ends Sunday, includes live music, crafts and, of course, plenty of food. Singer Colbie Caillat headlined the event Saturday.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

In 2018, the festival attracted more than 80,000 people, The Gilroy Dispatch reported.