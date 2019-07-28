UPDATE: At least 5 people shot at Gilroy Garlic Festival, reports say

How to survive an active shooter Here's what to do should you find yourself in an active shooter situation. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Here's what to do should you find yourself in an active shooter situation.

At least one shooter opened fire Sunday at the Gilroy Garlic Festival in Santa Clara County, leaving at least five people injured, according to reports.

Ambulance crews were told 11 people were down in an active shooter attack at Christmas Hill Park, where the event was winding down its third and final day, NBC Bay Area reported.

Agents from the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are responding to the scene of a shooting at the annual food festival in central California, the Associated Press reported.

Santa Clara Valley Medical Center spokeswoman Joy Alexiou says the hospital has received two victims from the shooting and expects three more. She had no information on their conditions, according to the AP.

Video first posted on social media sites showed people running for safety at the festival.

Officials from the Gilroy Police Department could not immediately be reached for comment.

In a tweet, the Gilroy police said the scene was still active and that Gavilan College at parking lot B was being used as reunification center for those looking for loved ones. There is also a witness/family reunification phone line at 408-846-0583.

At least one bystander thought the gunshots were fireworks until she saw several people with injuries, the Mercury News reported.

Witnesses to the shooting Sunday at an annual food festival in Northern California described the confusion and panic at the scene, the Mercury News reported.

Evenny Reyes of Gilroy, 13, told the newspaper that spent the day at the Gilroy Garlic Festival with her friends and relatives.

“We were just leaving and we saw a guy with a bandana wrapped around his leg because he got shot. And there were people on the ground, crying,” Reyes said. “There was a little kid hurt on the ground. People were throwing tables and cutting fences to get out.”

Reyes told the Mercury News that she didn’t run at first because the gunshots sounded like fireworks. “It started going for five minutes, maybe three. It was like the movies — everyone was crying, people were screaming.”

Todd Jones, a sound engineer, told the newspaper that he was at the front of the festival’s Vineyard stage when he heard what sounded like a firework. “But then it started to increase, more rapidly, which sounded more like gunfire, and at that point people realized what was happening,” Jones said.

The festival is a nationally known three-day event that attracts thousands of garlic lovers. Sunday was the final day of the festival.

This is a developing story.

The Associated Press contributed reporting.