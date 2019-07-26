Priest at Sikh Temple near Hughson assaulted in apparent hate crime

Assault and vandalism at Sikh temple Modesto City councilman Mani Grewal speaks about windows that were broken and a priest being punched Thursday evening July 25, 2019 at a house on the property of the Sikh Temple on Hatch Road in Hughson, Calif. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Modesto City councilman Mani Grewal speaks about windows that were broken and a priest being punched Thursday evening July 25, 2019 at a house on the property of the Sikh Temple on Hatch Road in Hughson, Calif.

An intruder at the Sikh Temple in Hughson broke windows late Thursday at a priest’s home on temple grounds, punched the priest and told him go back to his own country before fleeing, according to the priest and others associated with the temple.

Amarjit Singh, with the help of temple members who translated some of his comments, said he was in his bedroom about 9:30 p.m. when the glass in two bedroom windows was broken. He said he lifted the blinds to one window to look out and was punched in the neck before his attacker, who he said was wearing a mask, fled.

It was “country, country, country, go back, go back, country,” he said without the help of a translator. He said his attacker also yelled obscenities at him and had something in his hand to break the windows.

Modesto Councilman Mani Grewal, who is a member of the temple and has served as its secretary, considers this a hate crime and said it’s part of a pattern going back a decade or longer, including drivers slowing down and shouting obscenities and telling temple members to leave this country.

He said the temple also receives threatening phones calls and the calls go so bad that the temple removed its phone number from its sign. Drivers also will pull into the temple parking lot and peel out.

Grewal said all of this has happened more frequently in the past couple of years.

He said the temple also has received phone calls of a similar nature and drivers will pull into the temple parking lot and peel out before leaving. But he said Thursday night was the worst instance to date. He added that the insults have grown worse in the past two years.

“We’ve seen that this has been going on for a while now,” Grewal said.

Singh’s daughter-in-law and sister-in-law were in the living room when the attack happened.

“It just sounded like basically broken glass all over the house,” daughter-in-law Miracle Felix said. “We did not know which windows it was coming from. We were just casually talking and then all of sudden glass started breaking, and it was crazy, and it happened so fast, like two minutes.”

Singh filed a police report with a Stanislaus County sheriff’s deputy.

U.S. Rep. Josh Harder, D-Turlock, issued a statement condemning the incident and asking anyone with knowledge of the attack to call the Sheriff’s Department at 209-552-2468 or the Modesto Police Department at 209-577-5200.

“I stand with my friends in the Sikh community at this terrible time,” Harder said. “Every American – regardless of faith – should be able to practice their religion freely and without fear of violence. This disgusting attack is not representative of who we are, and we must find the person responsible.”

The Central Valley has one of the largest and oldest Sikh populations in the United States. The first Sikh temple, or gurdwara, in the United States opened in Stockton more than a century ago. There are an estimated 500,000 Sikhs in the United States and 25 million worldwide making it the fifth most popular religion. It originated in the 15th century in the Punjab region of India and Pakistan.

We will have more on this story later today.

