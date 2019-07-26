Watch alleged cocaine smugglers toss bags overboard as USCG closes in off Pacific

Suspected cocaine smugglers throw bags overboard as Coast Guard pursues Aerial video shows suspected cocaine smugglers tossing items overboard as the U.S. Coast Guard closes in July 18, 2019, off the West Coast Pacific Ocean. Nine people were apprehended and 2,300 pounds of cocaine seized. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Aerial video shows suspected cocaine smugglers tossing items overboard as the U.S. Coast Guard closes in July 18, 2019, off the West Coast Pacific Ocean. Nine people were apprehended and 2,300 pounds of cocaine seized.

As the U.S. Coast Guard closed in, suspected cocaine smugglers were filmed throwing large bags from a high-speed boat in international waters off the West Coast.

The U.S. Coast Guard’s Cutter Steadfast intercepted the boat on July 18, 2019, apprehended the suspected smugglers and seized 2,300 pounds of cocaine. The video was released Thursday.

This aerial footage shows about nine people aboard the suspected smuggling vessel as the Coast Guard boat pursues them.

The Coast Guard has been busy in the international waters off San Diego in the past few weeks.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Earlier this month, the U.S. Coast Guard released video showing its Cutter Munro crew members boarding a self-propelled mini-submarine suspected of smuggling drugs off the Pacific Ocean.

Later that day, Vice President Mike Pence visited San Diego to see the Cutter Munro crew offload more than 39,000 pounds of cocaine and 933 pounds of marijuana, worth a combined estimated $569 million, which was seized off the Pacific in international waters.