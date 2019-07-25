Step inside ‘most impressive, sprawling estate’ in L.A. Former Cher mansion for sale at $115 million

See the legendary celebrity mansion, Cher’s former home: $115 million price One of California’s most notable celebrity mansions, former owners include Cher and Tony Curtis, is for sale at $115 million. The legendary Owlwood estate in the Holmby Hills area has been called “The Crown Jewel of Holmby Hills.” Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK One of California’s most notable celebrity mansions, former owners include Cher and Tony Curtis, is for sale at $115 million. The legendary Owlwood estate in the Holmby Hills area has been called “The Crown Jewel of Holmby Hills.”

One of California’s most notable celebrity mansions, whose former owners include Sonny and Cher and Tony Curtis, is for sale at a reduced price of $115 million.

That’s a $65 million discount. Formerly listed at $180 million, the legendary Owlwood estate in the Holmby Hills area has been called “The Crown Jewel of Holmby Hills.”

“Sited on nearly 10 acres and set behind tall, verdant hedges in the heart of Holmby Hills, Owlwood represents the most impressive, sprawling estate in Los Angeles,” according to the official listing for the property.

The 12,201-square-foot main house at 141 S. Carolwood Drive has nine bedrooms and ten baths. There are also multiple marble fireplaces, hand-carved mantles and moldings, stately public rooms, crystal chandaliers and gold fixtures.

On the grounds, there is an Olympic pool built by competive swimmer and actress Esther Williams, a pool house, two guard houses, fountains, fruit trees and formal gardens that border the ritzy Los Angeles Country Club.

The estate’s past is storied. The residence once belonged to Joe Schenck, late chairman of 20th Century Fox, who was rumored to be seeing Marilyn Monrow and reportedly moved her into the guest house.

Jay-Z, Jonas, Rihanna, and other stars hosted a Grammy Awards brunch on the property in 2017, according to Architectural Digest.

Designed in the Italian Renaissance Revival style by architect Robert D. Farquhar, the location was “cherry-picked” by the original developer of Holmby Hills, Arthur Letts, for his personal family estate, according to TopTenRealEstateDeals.com.

Lett’s widow, Florence Letts Quinn, and her subsequent husband Charles H. Quinn would ultimately build the estate, making it once the largest and grandest residence in Los Angeles.

It also housed businessman Ghazi Aita of Monaco, who held elaborate soirees and ended up in Heidi Fleiss’ black book, according to TopTenRealEstateDeals.

The mansion is located in the Platinum Triangle neighborhoods of Bel Air, Holmby Hills and Beverly Hills, whose residents include Rod Stewart, Jennifer Aniston and Ashton Kutcher.

The current owner, investment consortium Woodbridge Group, has been attempting to offload the legendary property since 2017, Variety reported.

The listing agents are Sally Forester Jones, Tyrone McKillen and Tomer Fridman of Compass, Beverly Hills and Drew Fenton of Hilton & Hyland, Beverly Hills.