Gavin Newsom strikes emissions deal with carmakers, strengthens hand against Trump

California officials announced a breakthrough agreement with four major automakers Thursday on restricting greenhouse gas emissions, a move that strengthens the state’s hand in a long-standing fight with President Donald Trump’s administration.

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the agreement with Ford, Honda, BMW of North America and Volkswagen Group of America. He said the deal reduces greenhouse gas emissions from cars through 2026 and calls for the four carmakers to only sell cars in the United States that meet these standards.

“I now call on the rest of the auto industry to join us, and for the Trump administration to adopt this pragmatic compromise instead of pursuing its regressive rule change. It’s the right thing for our economy, our people and our planet,” Newsom said in a prepared statement.

The Obama administration, in cooperation with the California Air Resources Board, had instituted strict rollbacks on greenhouse gas emissions from motor vehicles. But the Trump administration has moved to roll back those standards, setting up a three-way legal and political tug-of-war involving California, the federal government and the auto industry.

Automakers had sought looser restrictions but were growing increasingly wary of a fight between the U.S. and California. Because of its severe air pollution problems, California has the legal authority to impose stricter regulations than the federal government, but only if the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency concurs. The EPA under Trump has been planning to revoke that authority in this case.

As the fight between California and Trump intensified, automakers urged the president to compromise to avoid uncertainty and chaos as they design models for future years. Now, four of the automakers have forged their own path with California.

Trump’s moves were also threatening to undermine California’s push for more electric cars and other green vehicles.

“A 50-state solution has always been our preferred path forward and we understand that any deal involves compromise,” the four carmakers said in a joint statement. “These terms will provide our companies much-needed regulatory certainty by allowing us to meet both federal and state requirements with a single national fleet, avoiding a patchwork of regulations while continuing to ensure meaningful greenhouse gas emissions reductions.”

California has long advocated for reduced emissions as a means of fighting climate change. The deal announced Thursday will cut those automakers’ emissions by 3.7 percent a year between 2022 and 2026. Mary Nichols, chairwoman of the California Air Resources Board, called it a “feasible and acceptable path.” She said if the White House doesn’t agree with the compromise, “we will move forward with our current standards but work with individual carmakers to implement these principles.”

Volkswagen’s participation in the agreement is particularly noteworthy because of the company’s checkered past on air pollution. Volkswagen was fined billions by California and federal officials after being caught cheating on emissions testing on hundreds of thousands of diesel cars.