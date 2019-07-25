California
Woman going to jury duty assaulted in downtown Modesto
A 65-year-old woman on her way to jury duty earlier this month was assaulted by another woman who tried to rob her.
The victim was walking out of the parking garage at 11th and K streets at about 8:30 a.m. on July 9 when the suspect, whom she’d just passed, ran up behind her and pushed her to the ground, according to Modesto Police Department spokeswoman Sharon Bear.
The suspect punched the victim and tried to grab her purse before fleeing the scene when a third woman began yelling at her.
The victim was taken by ambulance to a hospital with minor injuries.
The suspect, 49-year-old Sheri Kucera, was located by officers at Paradise Road and Wade Avenue about 30 minutes later, Bear said.
Kucera was arrested and has been charged with attempted robbery and assault with a deadly weapon.
