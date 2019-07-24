Canyon Fire nearly contained in Napa County with no growth overnight, Cal Fire says

Watch bulldozer crews mop up wildfire near Lake Berryessa Firefighters battle the Canyon Fire near Lake Berryessa off Highway 128 near Wragg Canyon Road on Monday July 22, 2019. The fire threatened nine homes. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Firefighters battle the Canyon Fire near Lake Berryessa off Highway 128 near Wragg Canyon Road on Monday July 22, 2019. The fire threatened nine homes.

A 64-acre wildfire burning near Lake Berryessa in Napa County is nearly contained, Cal Fire said Wednesday morning.

Crews made good progress Tuesday night and continued to extinguish hot spots on the Canyon Fire, which did not grow overnight and is now 90 percent contained, Cal Fire said in a Wednesday morning incident report.

The fire ignited Monday afternoon near Wragg Canyon Road and Highway 128, initially prompting a handful of evacuations and closing a stretch of Highway 128. All evacuation orders and road closures have since been lifted, Cal Fire said Wednesday.

No structures have been damaged or destroyed by the Canyon Fire, and no injuries have been reported, according to Cal Fire.

More than 50 personnel remain assigned to the fire as of Wednesday morning. Travelers are urged to use caution while driving on Highway 128 near the fire area, as equipment and fire crews will be present.