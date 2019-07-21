Clovis man killed in San Francisco crossing street. Was he hit by a self-driving Tesla?

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

A Clovis man died and his wife was injured Sunday in San Francisco.

A Tesla struck the couple in a crosswalk just after 2 p.m. at Taylor and O’Farrell streets, KPIX reported. The driver blew through a red light and was broadsided by another vehicle. The Tesla spun out of control, striking the Clovis couple.

The man was identified as 39-year-old Benjamin Dean. Both Dean and his wife, Kelly, were taken to a San Francisco hospital, but Dean succumbed to his injuries, according to the station. Kelly Dean was in critical condition, according to reports.

The couple was in the city celebrating their third wedding anniversary, according to Kelly Dean’s Facebook page. Both work for the Fresno County Department of Social Services.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Associated Press reported that officers were investigating whether the Tesla, which was rented through the peer-to-peer car rental service Get Around, was operating on self-driving mode, police said in a statement.

Get Around did not immediately respond to email and phone messages from The Associated Press seeking comment.

The 21-year-old suspect, identified Monday by San Francisco police as Kelsey Cambridge of Vallejo, was booked on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter and running a red light, police said.

Drugs and alcohol did not appear to be a factor. The woman was driving at least 45 mph in an area with a speed limit of 25 to 30 mph, San Francisco Police Sgt. Frank Harrell told KGO-TV .

The two drivers were uninjured.

.@SFPD investigating a fatal crash at Taylor & O’Farrell St.

Per SFPD: A woman driving the black @Tesla up Taylor St ran the red light, Mini Cooper hit the Tesla, causing the Tesla to spin around, hitting a Clovis couple in the crosswalk. Husband died, wife seriously hurt@KPIXtv pic.twitter.com/ScxnQthzIU — Katie Nielsen (@KatieKPIX) July 22, 2019