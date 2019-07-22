Did Equifax expose your data? You can apply for part of a $600 million settlement

Crooks took your identity from Equifax. Here’s what the FTC says you need to do. The Equifax hack has left over 143 million Americans vulnerable to identity theft. Here are five steps the Federal Trade Commission suggests you take in the wake of the data breach. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Equifax hack has left over 143 million Americans vulnerable to identity theft. Here are five steps the Federal Trade Commission suggests you take in the wake of the data breach.

Millions of Californians whose personal data was compromised by the credit-monitoring company Equifax can now get money from a $600 million settlement states reached with the credit reporting bureau, California Attorney General Xavier Becerra’s office announced Monday.

California and other states sued Equifax, arguing the credit agency exposed personal information of 147 million customers. Compromised data includes customer names, Social Security numbers, birth dates, addresses and some driver’s license numbers, according to Becerra’s office.

Customers’ data was compromised in a cyberattack from mid-May through July 2017, but the company only announced the breach in September of that year. Neither the company nor government agencies have disclosed who was behind the data breach.

The settlement requires the company to give $425 million to affected customers, pay $175 million in penalties to states and make security improvements.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Becerra’s office will receive $18.7 million to continue enforcing consumer protection laws, as part of the state penalty payments.

Those whose data was leaked have to “be vigilant for the rest of their lives,” on the lookout for fraud and identity theft, Becerra said in a statement.

“Our credit status impacts nearly every aspect of our lives – from purchasing a home or a car to finding a job,” he said. “We encourage every eligible person to apply for the relief they are entitled to as part of our settlement.”

Customers affected by the breach can seek cash reimbursement for time or money spent trying to fight or avoid fraud. The $425 million will also cover some reimbursement for Equifax credit monitoring and identity theft protection subscriptions.

Affected customers can also sign up for free credit monitoring services for up to 10 years or cash to cover a different credit monitoring service.

Equifax customers can learn more about the agreement on the Federal Trade Commission website at www.ftc.gov/equifax-data-breach or by calling the settlement administrator at 833-759-2982.