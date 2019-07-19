California
Family of fallen officers Tara O’Sullivan, Natalie Corona throw 1st pitch at Giants game
Family members of fallen Sacramento Police Officer Tara O’Sullivan and Davis Police Officer Natalie Corona took the mound side-by-side Thursday night at Oracle Park, throwing the first pitch before a San Francisco Giants game.
O’Sullivan’s father, Denis O’Sullivan, and Corona’s sister, Kathy Corona, took on the ceremonial honors Thursday night, before the Giants hosted the New York Mets on a law enforcement tribute night at the ballpark.
Tara O’Sullivan, 26, was shot and killed in the line of duty on June 19 while responding to a domestic violence call. Loved ones noted at her public funeral service that the East Bay native was an avid Giants fan.
Natalie Corona, 22, was killed Jan. 10 after being shot in what authorities have called an ambush-style shooting as she was responding to a minor traffic collision in Davis.
Both young officers have been mourned as rising stars within their respective departments, highly ambitious in their law enforcement careers.
The Giants defeated the Mets 3-2 with a 16-inning walk-off.
