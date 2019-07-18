California

41 inmates riot at Pleasant Valley State Prison, causing injuries

Pleasant Valley State Prison in Coalinga
About 41 inmates rioted Thursday morning at Pleasant Valley State Prison in Coalinga, according to a California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation news release.

The incident started around 9:40 a.m., when three inmates attacked a fourth, according to the release.

The attack morphed into a riot, which continued to escalate even after correctional officers deployed chemical agents. It ended after an officer fired a warning shot from a Ruger Mini-14 rifle, according to the release.

Three inmates were sent to outside hospitals for treatment of puncture wounds, and no correctional officers were injured, according to the release. Two inmate-made weapons were recovered.

The riot’s cause and the use of deadly force at the 3,300-inmate prison are both being investigated, the release states.

