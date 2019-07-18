Window washers stuck 10 stories up rescued by San Francisco firefighters, video shows

See window washers stuck 10 stories up San Francisco building Two window washers who became stuck 10 stories up Millennium Tower were rescued by the San Francisco Fire Department on July 17, 2019. They were at 301 Mission Street between Beale and Fremont streets in the South of Market area. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Two window washers who became stuck 10 stories up Millennium Tower were rescued by the San Francisco Fire Department on July 17, 2019. They were at 301 Mission Street between Beale and Fremont streets in the South of Market area.

A mechanical breakdown Wednesday left two window washers stranded 10 stories up the side of a Millennium Tower complex skyscraper in downtown San Francisco, KTVU reported.

But when city firefighters tried to raise an aerial ladder to the pair, it came up one story short , KPIX reported.

“Once it came in short, our easiest way — we always try to do the easiest way; easy and safe — was opening up (a window) and pulling them in to safety,” said Division Chief Michael Thompson, according to the station. “If that hadn’t worked, we would have gone over the roof and rappelled down to them.”

The San Francisco Fire Department posted two videos of the incident to Twitter.

The window-washing platform broke down about noon, leaving the workers stranded on the side of the building while they spent several hours trying to repair it, KGO reported.

Firefighters finally rescued the workers at 3:44 p.m., KTVU reported.

Neither worker suffered any injuries , The San Francisco Chronicle reported.

The Millennium Tower complex , at 301 Mission St., includes the city’s tallest residential building at 58 stories.