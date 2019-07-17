Beautiful, important, dramatic: See aircraft firebombing from above

Amazing look from above at firebombing plane plying its craft in Cal Fire training Cal Fire crews have been training with firebombing aircraft this month as the agency prepares for new C130 planes that will soon join their fleet. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Cal Fire crews have been training with firebombing aircraft this month as the agency prepares for new C130 planes that will soon join their fleet.

Sensational Cal Fire video shows, from above their airplanes, pilots training with the T-134 planes in preparation for the new fleet.

“Here are our pilots hard at work training with T-134 in preparation for the #C130 aircraft that will be joining our fleet,” Cal Fire tweeted. “Our aircraft are just one of the tools that we utilize to help slow the spread of wildfires, allowing our firefighters to make progress containing the fire.”