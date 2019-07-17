California
A 250-pound tortoise found hitchhiking along road lands a ride home with CHP
This hitchhiker caught a lucky break.
Passers-by reported a lost tortoise wandering along a road in Santa Ynez, California, near Santa Barbara, at 5:50 p.m. Sunday, California Highway Patrol officers wrote on Facebook.
While Santa Ynez Animal Rescue volunteers picked up the tortoise before CHP officers arrived, they needed some assistance returning the 250-pound reptile, KNBC reported.
Once rescuers found the owners, two CHP officers gave the tortoise a lift home in the back of a patrol vehicle, the Facebook post reads.
“Safety, Service and Security for everyone!” officers wrote in the comments on the post.
“Hope he wasn’t cited for speeding,” read one Facebook comment.
“But did you find the hare?” asked another person commenting on the post..
