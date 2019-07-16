California
4.3-magnitude earthquake hits in Contra Costa County, east of Danville
A 4.3 magnitude earthquake hit Contra Costa County about 1:11 p.m. Tuesday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
The small quake’s epicenter was less than 10 miles east of Blackhawk, which is an unincorporated town east of Danville, according to USGS. The epicenter is about 60 miles south-southwest of Sacramento.
The quake’s depth was reported by seismographs as 7.5 miles.
The quake was followed by a 3.5 magnitude in the same area, a few hundred yards west of Los Vaqueros Reservoir, at 1:24 p.m.
Reports on social media say shaking was felt in Danville and nearby Livermore. The USGS’s “Did You Feel It” self-reporting map showed weak to light shaking across the San Francisco Bay area, as well as Stockton.
